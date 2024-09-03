Ananya Panday shares her childhood pictures with her dog 'Fudge' as she mourns the demise of her furry friend

The post, filled with emotions and memories, resonates with her fans as she expresses her love and sorrow.

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of her pet dog 'Fudge'.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram and wrote, "2008 - (infinity emoji). Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter (red heart emoji) 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, I'll miss you every single day."

She also posted several pictures with her dog. Most pictures are from her childhood days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her web show 'Call Me Bae'.

Makers recently unveiled the laughter and emotion-packed trailer of the comedy series.

The trailer begins with a glimpse into Bae's lavish lifestyle in New Delhi. However, her privileged and glamourous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself. Upbeat music sets audience to witness Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality -- from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai.

Sharing her experience working on the project, Ananya in a note shared by Prime Video, said, "From the get go, I knew Call Me Bae was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special," says actor Ananya Panday. "As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae."

She added, "There's more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role. This is my first long format original series and I couldn't have asked for a better director than Collin or a more supportive cast. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I'm looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide from September 6."

A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, the series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

'Call Me Bae' is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on September 6.

