Ananya Panday is 'progressively becoming the real me'

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday is working towards becoming the real her, according to her new poolside post on social media.

Ananya has posted a string of bikini pictures on Instagram, where she sits by the poolside. In one of the frames, she tucks into a burger.

"Progressively becoming the real me," she wrote as the caption.

Ananya's latest release on OTT was the film "Khaali Peeli". She is now shooting Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has a film coming up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

—IANS