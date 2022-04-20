Ananya Panday is 'mentally' still in Maldives

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday is back from her vacation in Maldives. She admits she is already missing her time in the tourist hub, adding that she is mentally still in Maldives.

During her a beach vacation in Maldives, she enjoyed watching dolphins and sunsets apart from basking in the sun. Now that she is back, she misses the beaches.

Sharing a throwback picture of her, she wrote: "Back home but mentally still here."

In the photo, she sports a blue bikini and a fringed coverall with sunglasses as she poses by the beach.

On the work front, Ananya was seen in the recently released film "Khaali Peeli". She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and "Fighter" co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. —IANS