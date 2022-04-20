Anantnag's Tabin Reyaz becoming sensation for his unique art of storytelling

Anantnag: 13-year-old Tabin Reyaz has become a sensation for his unique art of storytelling in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. He aspires to become a writer and pen down stories and articles to motivate others.

Tabin, son of Reyaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Hassan-Noor Village in the Aishmuqam area of Anantnag, studies in class 7.

He passionately writes short stories, articles and other kinds of write-ups as well, he likes to pen down the challenges and experiences being faced by him in life, in the form of short stories that have already attracted many writers in the district.

He is also writing a book which will be completed in the next few months. His family is certainly proud of him for putting in such efforts at a young age.

Tabin Reyaz said that since childhood, he was interested in General Knowledge stuff and he used to note down important events that took place around him.

"I want to become a writer and make my country and Kashmir proud. It is the duty of parents to change and transform their children from an early age so that they can become responsible citizens in the future. I am sure that my short stories can help all teachers, parents as well as students in their lives," said Tabin.

My parents have always supported me. I have written 25 articles in the last week and around eight to nine short stories," he added.

His Father Reyaz Ahmad believes that Tabin has the potential to become a successful person in his life and they will always support him.

"This is a far-flung rural area and it is tough for the students here to follow their passion. We are proud of our son who is doing what he wants to do in life," he added.

—ANI