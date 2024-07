Anant-Radhika 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony: Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene graced the red carpet in traditional attire, while Jackie Shroff posed with a plant sapling.

Mumbai: After a grand wedding, it is time for the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of newlyweds Anant and Radhika Ambani.



Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene were among the early attendees at the red carpet of the ceremony.



The couple looked elegant in traditional attire.



Jackie Shroff arrived for the event and posed with plant sampling.



'Jawan' director Atlee graced the event with his wife.



Filmmaker Karan Johar attended the event in his quirky Indo-western look.



Arjun Kapoor donned a sherwani for Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony. He was accompanied by Anshula Kapoor.



Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it on wedding day of Anant.



The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.



The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.



The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.



Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.



For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.



Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.



Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.



The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.



Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.



Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.



The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

—ANI