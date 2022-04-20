Anandiben Patel To Take Oath As Governor Of UP On Monday

Lucknow: Ms Anandiben Patel will be sworn in as the 25th governor of Uttar Pradesh here on July 29.

According to official sources here on Saturday, Ms Patel, the former chief minister of Gujarat, has been transferred from Madhya Pradesh.

The oath ceremony would take place at the Rajbhawan on Monday at 1230 hrs.

Incumbent Governor Ram Naik will set up a new precedent by presenting the oath ceremony of the new governor.

The new governor will reach Lucknow airport at 0930 hrs and a formal welcome function would be held at the state hanger in the airport attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Later, the CM will also accord a send off to the outgoing governor Ram Naik at the airport at 1445 hrs the same day.

Ms Patel will be the first woman governor of UP though Ms Sarojini Naidu was the governor of United Provence between August 15, 1947 to March 2, 1949.

Ms Patel became the governor of Madhya Pradesh in Jaunary, 2018. She took over as the chief minister of Gujarat on May 22, 2014 after Narendra Modi quit the post after being elected as the Prime Minister. But in August, 2016, she resigned from the CM post. She also held the Gujarat minister posts between 1998 to 2014. UNI