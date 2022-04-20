Anandiben Patel Sworn-In As First Woman Governor Of UP

Lucknow: Anandiben Patel was sworn-in as the first woman Governor of Uttar Pradesh after Independence, here on Monday.

Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur administered the oath to the 28th Governor of the state, in presence of several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, outgoing Governor Ram Naik, state Ministers and officials.

Mr Naik set up a new tradition on Monday, when he attended the oath ceremony of his successor.

At first, the outgoing Governor sat in the middle, between Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur and Ms Patel, but after the oath, he shifted to the side, giving Ms Patel his seat.

The 28th Governor reached Lucknow airport at around 0945 hrs and a formal Guard of Honour was given to her at the state hanger in the airport, in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Before Ms Patel, Sarojini Naidu served as the first woman Governor of United Province between August 15, 1947 to March 2, 1949.

Ms Patel was currently serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, from January, 2018. Earlier, she had served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on May 22, 2014, after Narendra Modi left the post, following his election as the Prime Minister. But in August, 2016, she resigned from the post. She also held important portfolios in the Gujarat Cabinet, between 1998 to 2014. UNI