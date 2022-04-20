Anand suffers 6th straight loss in Legends of Chess tournament





New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand lost 2-3 to Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in his latest encounter of the ongoing Legends of Chess tournament, thus suffering his sixth straight-loss in the event.

Anand started the match with a 53-move draw but Nepomniachtchi went ahead by pulling off a 34-move win in the second game. The third game saw the players sign peace after 48 moves.

The Indian then came back strongly to win the fourth game in 42 moves and push the match into the Armageddon (a tie-breaker). However, Nepomniachtchi won the decisive tie-breaker in 41 moves.

The 50-year-old, who is making his maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, had earlier lost to Peter Leko, Peter Svidler, Magnus Carlsen, Vladimir Kramnik and Anish Giri.

The winner of this event will qualify for the $300,000 Grand Final scheduled from August 9 to 20.

–IANS