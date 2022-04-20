Anand loses to Hungarian teen

Bengaluru:Viswanathan Anand continued to struggle with his form as he lost to 16-year old International Master Benjamin Gledura of Hungary in the seventh round of the Masters section of Gibraltar International Chess festival, here on Tuesday. With just three rounds to come, Anand remained on four points from his seven games and went out of contention for a podium finish. David Anton Guijjaro, the 20-year old Spanish Grandmaster emerged as the sole leader on six points defeating Richard Rapport of Hungary. Guijarro is now followed by as many as 15 -players on 5.5 points apiece after a draw-filled day at the top of the tables. Four Indians P Harikrishna, Abhijeet Gupta, Vidit Gujrathi and S P Sethuraman shared the second spot on 5.5 points apiece besides the likes of Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Radoslav Wojtaszek of Poland, Ni Hua of China and eight others. Results: round 7 (Indians unless specified): Markus Ragger (Aut, 5.5) drew with Maxime Vachier -Lagrave (Fra, 5.5); Bruzon Batista Lazaro (Cub, 5.5) drew with P Harikrishna (5.5); Vidit Gujrathi (5.5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 5.5); Richard Rapport (Hun, 5) lt to David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 6); Abhijeet Gupta (5.5) drew with Etienne Bacrot (Fra, 5.5); Li Chao B (Chn, 5.5) bt Axel Bachmann (Par, 4.5); Dmitry Jakovenko (Rus, 4.5) lt to Sebastien Maze (Fra, 5.5); Federico Perez Ponsa (4.5) lt to Radoslav Wojtaszek (Pol, 5.5); Ni Hua (Chn, 5.5) bt Renier Vazquez Igarza (Esp, 4.5); Aryan Tari (Nor, 5.5) bt Zoltan Almasi (Hun, 4.5); S P Sethuraman (5.5) bt Andreas Kelires (Cyp, 4.5); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 5.5) bt GN Gopal (4.5); Benjamin Gledura (Hun, 5) bt V Anand (4); D Harika (4.5) drew with Laurent Fressinet (Fra, 4.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (4.5) drew with Duda Jan-Krzysztof (Pol, 4.5); Alina Kashlinskaya (Rus, 4) lt to Sandipan Chanda (5); MR Lalith Babu (5) bt Kazim Gulamali (4); Padmini Rout (5) bt Al- Sayed Mohammed (Qat, 3.5); SS Ganguly (4) drew with Stefan Docx (Bel, 4); AR Salem Saleh (UAE, 4.5) bt S Satyapragyan (3.5); V Vishnu Prasanna (4.5) bt Bernd Kohlweyer (Ger, 3.5); S Kidambi (4) drew with Stefan Kuipers (Ned, 4); Anurag Mhamal (4.5) bt Fodor Tamas Jr. (Hun, 3.5); Siva Mahadevan (4.5) bt Xu Xiangyu (Chn, 3.5); Prasanna Rao (4.5) bt Nisha Mohota (3.5); Mariagrazia De Rosa (Ita, 2.5) lt to Pratyusha Bodda (3.5).