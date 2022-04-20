Anand leads strong Indian squad for Online Nations Cup

New Delhi: Viswanathan Anand leads a strong Indian team that will take part in a six-team Online Nations Cup that will take place from May 5-10. The Indian squad comprises Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P. Hari Krishna, B. Adhiban, K. Humpy and D. Harika.

Chess global governing body FIDE said on Friday that the USD 180,000 tournament will comprise teams representing Russia, United States, China, India, Europe and "Rest of the World."

Russian great Garry Gasparov returns to captain Europe. However World Champion Magnus Carlsen will not be taking part in the tournament. Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik was initially appointed the captain of the Indian team but it was later clarified that the Russian is an advisor for the side.

Matches will consist of four boards, including one reserved for ladies. The tournament will be played in the rapid format and the final will be played on May 10.

"The reasons why an official tournament like this has to be conducted online is very unfortunate -- but we are happy to see that chess is providing solace to millions of people who are under a home lockdown," said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich in a statement.

International arbitrators will be in place to monitor players through their webcams, computer screens and location to ensure that they don't receive any outside help through the course of the tournament.

Source: IANS