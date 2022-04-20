Anamika Shukla scam: Mastermind''s brother arrested

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested Jaswant Singh, brother of Raj, who is the mastermind of the Anamika Shukla case in which one woman was found working as a teacher on forged documents in multiple schools.

Jaswant Singh was arrested from Mainpuri on Thursday. He had failed in graduation and was working as a teacher under the forged name of Vaibhav Kumar in Kannauj.

His brother Raj, who has multiple names that include Neetu and Pushpendra, is absconding. He allegedly runs a major racket in forged degrees.

Superintendent of Police Kasganj Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, said that the gang had earlier got a girl named Deepti Singh a job in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Purvanchal region and then he got his brother a job in a similar manner.

There are multiple teachers with the name Deepti Singh and the basic education department is now verifying their credentials.

According to preliminary investigation, the gang has got jobs for around two dozen people with forged degrees and documents.

The matter had come to light when teachers with the name Anamika Shukla were found to be teaching in multiple schools. The fathers name and address of all of them was similar.

The first Anamika Shukla was arrested from Kasganj on June 6 and she said her name was Anamika Singh and then Priya and finally Supriya.

She has been booked for cheating and forgery under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).

According to the police, the woman claimed that she had paid Rs 5 lakh to one Raj, a Mainpuri-based man to get this job.

She used Anamika Shukla''s credentials to get the job while her real name is Priya, daughter of Mahipal, a resident of Lakhanpur village of Kayamganj police circle in Farrukhabad district.

The real ''Anamika Shukla'', meanwhile emerged in Gonda district on June 9 and lodged a FIR against unknown persons for misusing her documents to take up jobs in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) across several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

She told reporters that though she had applied for job in KGBV, she could not go for counselling because she had delivered a child around the same time.

--IANS