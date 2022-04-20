An APOLOGETIC Priyanka Chopra finally breaks her silence on her controversial mag cover

Priyanka Chopra is feeling extremely sorry about hurting the sentiments with her latest mag cover. Yes! The same �Traveller� one which had Priyanka sporting a tee that said, �Refugee, Immigrant, Outsider�� While Twitterati left no stone unturned to slam Priyanka for agreeing to feature in a mag. Several columnists too lashed out at the whole idea of insulting refugees through the magazine. But guess Priyanka�s this recent clarification will finally put an end to all your hate surrounding the magazine. Priyanka, who was named as one of Time Magazine�s 100 Most Influential people and also happens to be the ambassador for the UN children�s agency UNICEF finally broke her silence in an interview with NDTV stating the magazine only aimed at addressing racism and that the whole idea is being misunderstood. She said, ��They (Cond� Nast) especially got this (t-shirt) made and implored me to wear it. They said they were addressing xenophobia which is a big issue that is happening,� �So their idea was that. And I bought into it, I guess. And I am really, really apologetic about the fact that sentiments were hurt � The point the magazine wanted to make was actually something good.� Not to mention, the spokesperson of the mag too had initially come in front to defend the tee that Priyanka had worn on the cover. They said, �At Conde Nast Traveller, we believe that the opening up of borders and the breaking down of walls can help us discover the world, and open up our minds and hearts. So, when we had actress Priyanka Chopra wear a T-shirt we created on the cover of our 6th anniversary issue, we had a point to make. And it�s not about privilege. Or fashion. It�s about how our labelling of people as immigrants, refugees and outsiders is creating a culture of xenophobia. We are allowing thousands of innocent people who are forced to cross borders due to unimaginable terror and atrocities to be treated without humanity and empathy. It�s about how we are allowing some powerful leaders to build barriers that make it more difficult for bright, motivated and hardworking people to see more of the world, learn from it and make it better for us all.� All said and done, we dunno if this apology will do any good considering everyone has already drawn a perception of their own. However, this whole controversy only triggers how Priyanka has quickly become the controversial queen. I mean, take for instance how she was inititally dragged into the racism controversy when she refused to be defined by her colour. Following which, the actress also was trolled for her PERFECT armpits, remember that mag cover. And if that wasn�t enough, even her debut Bhojpuri production venture back here in India was ridiculously being slammed for promoting vulgarity. �Bollywoodlife