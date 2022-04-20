An all-women team to feature in Indian National Rally C'ship

Hyderabad: In a first for Indian motorsports, an all-women team will feature in the Indian National Championship 2020, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd, a Vijayawada based jewelers promoted by Mrs Vasundhara will own the team comprising renowned Indian women rallyist Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru.

Christened as 'Team Vasundhara' they will be competing in the INRC 3 classification as well as aim for glory in the overall championship. Both the drivers will be driving a Volkswagen Polo 1.6 with MRF Tyres.

''It is a huge moment for Indian motorsports as for the first time we have a woman team owner promoting an all women's team.

"As a promoter we have always strived for more women participation and this association is seriously a stepping stone towards bringing in more women enthusiasts into motorsports," said Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC.

INRC 2020 will begin on December 15 in Arunachal and after two rounds in the scenic Northeastern State, it will move to South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and season-finale in Bengaluru.

—UNI