AN-32 Kargil courier cancelled due to snowfall at Kargil

Srinagar: The Indian Air Force (AIF) AN 32 courier service on Wednesday has been cancelled due to fresh snowfall this morning at Kargil in the border district of Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

Chief Coordinator, AN-32 Kargil Courier Service, AamirAli said that due to fresh snowfall early this morning at border district the courier service between Kargil and Jammu were cancelled.

'We had planned two AN 32 courier service between Kargil and Jammu for today', he said, adding that due to snowfall both the sorties have been cancelled.

He said fresh dates will be announced later.

The IAF is operating AN 32 courier service during winter for the passengers of Kargil, which remained cut off due to closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway due to accumulation of snow at Zojlla pass and other places since January I, 2021.

On February 8, AN-32 Kargil Courier airlifted 54 passengers, including 4 infants, in two sorties from Kargil to Jammu.

Similarly, 26 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in one sortie, he said.

The only road connecting Ladakh with Kashmir valley will reopen in late March or April. The Indian Air Force (AIF) AN 32 courier service on Wednesday has been cancelled due to fresh snowfall this morning at Kargil in the border district of Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

Chief Coordinator, AN-32 Kargil Courier Service, AamirAli said that due to fresh snowfall early this morning at border district the courier service between Kargil and Jammu were cancelled.

'We had planned two AN 32 courier service between Kargil and Jammu for today', he said, adding that due to snowfall both the sorties have been cancelled.

He said fresh dates will be announced later.

The IAF is operating AN 32 courier service during winter for the passengers of Kargil, which remained cut off due to closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway due to accumulation of snow at Zojlla pass and other places since January I, 2021.

On February 8, AN-32 Kargil Courier airlifted 54 passengers, including 4 infants, in two sorties from Kargil to Jammu.

Similarly, 26 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in one sortie, he said.

The only road connecting Ladakh with Kashmir valley will reopen in late March or April.

—UNI