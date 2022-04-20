Amy Winehouse ponders fame in trailer for documentary

Los Angeles: The first trailer for a documentary on the life and music of late British singer Amy Winehouse has been released. The teaser for "Amy: The Girl Behind the Name", set for release on July 3, features early footage of Winehouse talking about how her music career was born and where she believed she was headed, reported CNN online. "Singing has always been important to me, but I never thought, 'I'll end up singing' or 'I'll be a singer'," Winehouse said. "I felt like I had nothing new that was coming out at the time that really represented me or the way I felt, so, you know, I just started writing." Winehouse, known for her bluesy voice, bouffant hairdo and numerous tattoos, struggled publicly with drugs and alcohol during a career in which she recorded two albums and won six Grammys (one posthumous). She died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011. Her biggest hit, "Rehab", chronicled the efforts of those around her to get her to submit to substance abuse treatment. "Amy" seeks to "truly capture not just the great artist that she was, but also the funny and loving person that most people didn't get a chance to know," the filmmakers had said after announcing the film in 2013. The trailer conveys Winehouse's ambivalence about fame. "I'm not a girl trying to be a star or trying to be anything other than a musician. I don't think I'm gonna be at all famous," Winehouse tells an interviewer early in her career. "I don't think I could handle it. I would probably go mad. Do you know what I mean? I would go mad." PTI