Amul awarded marketer of year

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), the marketers of the popular Amul brand of milk and dairy products, was awarded the 'Marketer of the Year' award by the International Advertising Association of India (IAAI) on Friday.

Amul, the brand worth Rs 41,000 crore, is marketed by the GCMMF, the biggest cooperative owned by 36 lakh farmers of Gujarat. Amul, the most preferred brand in milk and dairy products, is not only known for its cooperative structure and farmer's faith, but is also known for its marketing and advertizing strategies.

The International Advertising Association of India awarded RS Sodhi, the managing director (MD), GCMMF with the 'Best Marketer of the Year' in Mumbai. Sodhi received the award on behalf of the 36 lakh milk famers and producers of Gujarat.

Recognizing the importance of advertizing back in the 1950s, Amul started its iconic advertising campaign with the Amul Butter girl and her iconic positioning, "Utterly Butterly Delicious, Amul".

The brand which is 70 years old still remains to be young at heart through its "Amul – The Taste of India", 'Amul Doodh Peeta Hai India' and 'Utterly Butterly Delicious' campaigns. The brand boasts to be the most beloved spends less than 1 per cent of its total budget in advertising currently.

