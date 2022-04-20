AMU VC Demands Judicial Inquiry Into Violence

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into recent violent incidents on the campus and condemned the use of "excessive force" on student protesters.

Appealing to students who are on strike not to jeopardise their future, he said that he endorsed the demand for judicial inquiry and had conveyed the sentiments of AMU community to all concerned.

"Under no circumstances, students should let their studies suffer especially at a time when exams are round the corner. I appeal to all students to maintain calm and focus on studies wholeheartedly and to do well in their careers.

"I share the pain of our students," Mansoor said adding that he was deeply anguished after visiting the injured students admitted in the varsity's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The Vice Chancellor, with his wife, also visited the site of the students agitation to express solidarity with their demands.

"Dear students, we should not fall into the trap of some forces, which are bent on destroying the image of our Alma Mater and are playing with your bright future," he said in his appeal, pointing out that since AMU was passing through a difficult phase, "a section of media, armed with half truths, is constantly trying to create a negative image of the University".

"The assault on the University from different quarters, calls for both rational response and thoughtful action without being swayed by emotions," he said.

"I have already denounced the excessive use of force on our students which resulted in injuries to the present and former office bearers of AMU Students Union and other students." --IANS Aligarh