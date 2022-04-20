AMU To File FIR For Confidential Papers Leak

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) officials were planning to lodge an FIR in the leakage of confidential documents related to the fleeing of three Kashmiri students from the isolation ward of varsity hospital and the notice served to a professor on charges of sexual harassment.

According to a press statement issued by the university, it has been brought to the notice of Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor that certain confidential documents were being leaked.

These include documents which contain personal information of employees and students which is unethical. The university is considering lodging an FIR in this matter, so that the persons responsible can be identified. Sources said that the VC had taken a serious note of the recent leak of these documents in particular.

Meanwhile, three research scholars with a travel history to the UAE, who left the isolation facility at the AMU, have been traced by the police to their homes in Jammu and Kashmir. They are now quarantined in Baramulla district hospital in the valley, AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said.

The research scholars claimed that they had informed their research supervisors before they left the campus.

Officials at the AMU health centre, where the three were housed, had initially claimed that the three students had fled.

The chief medical officer of AMU''s health centre, Shariq Aquil, said that the confusion arose because students had informed their research supervisors that they were leaving but not the health centre. The students, who had arrived in Aligarh on March 9, had been in self-isolation for four days. He said said that after Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor''s notice that those with travel history to foreign countries should report to the health centre, all three of them had gone for a checkup and were sent back to the hostel since they did not have any symptoms.

On March 18, provost of the hostel, visited their rooms and asked them to get admitted to the health centre.

"We all got them admitted there, but instead of isolation wards, they were kept together in cubicles in one large room and not even given masks. One more person from Taiwan joined them and he was coughing and sneezing which is why they got scared and asked for separate isolation wards," said another student. The students left for home since they were not shifted to a separate ward. --IANS