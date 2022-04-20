AMU students refuse to leave hostel before online exam

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh):The Aligarh Muslim University''s (AMU) decision to hold online examinations is creating more problems. After a professor came out openly against the decision, the resident students have now refused to vacate hostels and return to their homes, citing connectivity issues in their home districts.

There are about 800 students living in the hostel at present and the university administration had asked them to vacate their hostel by June 15 in view of the summer vacation and the prevailing corona situation.

The students claimed that they had informed the authorities in writing about their inability to leave under the present circumstances but to no avail.

"I live in West Bengal and my native place does not have proper internet connectivity which has been further hampered by the Amphan storm. If I go back, I will not be able to take examinations or remain connected," said Arshad, a student.

He said that students form Kashmir face similar problems and they had already informed the administration about their problem.

The AMU plans to hold online open book exams after July 10.

AMU proctor Mohd Wasim Ali said that no student was being forced to vacate the hostel.

"It was just an advisory and may be the tone and tenor of the provost has sent a wrong message to students," he said.

Mohd Wasim Ali said that decisions were taken keeping in mind the health and career of students.

Students have also taken to Twitter to communicate their problems to the AMU authorities on this issue.

--IANS