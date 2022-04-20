AMU Students Block Highway For Student's Release, VC's Ouster

Aligarh: Trouble is brewing again in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) following the arrest of a student who heckled the Vice Chancellor.

Hundreds of students blocked the Aligarh-Moradabad Highway all through Sunday night demanding the release of the student who reportedly disrupted the Republic Day speech of Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor, on Sunday.

Sources said that the blockade, which started on Sunday evening, continued till 11 a.m on Monday and ended after the assurance of the police that the student Mujtaba Faraz would be released soon.

The AMU Vice Chancellor was heckled by a group of students during his Republic Day speech when he said that recent happenings on the campus were "unfortunate". He was referring to the anti-CAA protests and said that only peaceful protests would be allowed as per law.

A group of students raised slogans, demanding his removal and a minor tussle ensued between two groups of students in the audience before the security staff stepped in.

Four students -- Tahir Azmi, Rafiuddin, Sudhir Gulati and Faraz -- were whisked away by the security staff and taken to the Proctor''s office. They were then handed over to police by the university authorities.

In the afternoon, a group of protesters gathered at AMU Proctor''s office demanding their release. Three students were later freed by the police.

AMU Proctor, Prof Afifullah Khan, told reporters that three students were released whereas Faraz was sent to jail.

As the news spread , students in large numbers gathered at Purani Chungi gate of the University and blocked the Aligarh-Moradabad Highway.

The AMU administration had to cancel exams of the AMU Engineering College, slated for Monday.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers and top university officials met senior district officials to facilitate the release of Faraz.

The protests on AMU campus against the Citizenship Amendment Bill have been continuing since December 15 when students in Delhi''s Jamia Milia Islamia were allegedly attacked.

Even after a prolonged winter vacation, protests have been continuing on the AMU campus and over 1,200 students have been booked in about a dozen-odd cases connected to different protests.

The students are demanding the resignation of top University officials including the Registrar and the VC for failing to secure justice for those students who face police action during anti-CAA stir. Meanwhile, security in and around the AMU campus has been further beefed up. --IANS