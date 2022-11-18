AMU student is critically injured after being struck with a bat

Aligarh (The Hawk): A minor altercation that occurred during a cricket match at Aligarh Muslim University led to a classmate hitting the victim on the head with a bat, severely injuring a Kashmiri B. Tech. Civil student (AMU).

Shobit Singh, a second-year student majoring in electrical engineering, is the accused. The victim has been identified as Sajid Hasan.

Hasan allegedly suffered severe head injuries as a result of Shobit hitting him with a bat on the varsity grounds. Hasan was treated at AMU Medical College by his friends and varsity officials after being rushed there.

In response to the victim's complaint, we have filed a case under IPC section 307 against the accused student, according to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Pravesh Rana (attempt to murder). He was detained and taken to jail. The matter is currently the subject of additional investigation.

Hasan is currently in the intensive care unit, and a varsity official reported that his condition is critical.

The official further stated that following the incident, the students blocked the campus' Centennial Gate and demanded the attacker's immediate rustication.

Sayed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, the deputy proctor at AMU, claimed that the students were eventually convinced to lift their blockade. According to him, Singh has been suspended immediately and is no longer permitted on the university campus while an investigation is ongoing.

(Inputs from Agencies)