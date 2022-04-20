AMU Hospital Tests 8,059 Covid-19 Samples In 15 Days

Agra: The JN Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) tested 8,059 Covid-19 samples, received from Aligarh, Etah and Kasganj districts, in the past fortnight.

Of this, 220 samples (2.7 per cent) tested positive and 7,659 (95 per cent) negative. Another 180 (2.2 per cent) were repeat samples.

Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui, Principal and CMS of the JN Medical College and Hospital, said all the test results had been dispatched. "The labs at the JN Medical College and Hospital function 24x7 and doctors and paramedics show their commitment and resolve against Covid-19 pandemic by working day and night," he said.

"The AMU has fully-equipped labs and dedicated efforts of our doctors and paramedics show positive outcome. Several Covid-19 patients have recovered due to the quality treatment and care," said AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

He urged people to strictly follow the guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19. "Social distancing is the new norm in this time of public health crisis and one has to make it a habit to flatten the curve," he said. Haris M Khan, Medical Superintendent and Chairman, Department of Microbiology, JNMCH, said testing of Covid-19 samples was being done on an urgent basis as per the protocol. --IANS