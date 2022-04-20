AMU asks to students to vacate hostels

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Keeping in view safety of its students during the pandemic, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has asked its students to vacate the hostels and return to their homes.



The decision was taken during an online meeting of Provosts of Halls of Residence and other University officials chaired by the Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

According to an official release, a separate letter will be sent by the concerned provosts to the parents of the students who are still residing in the hostels, asking them to ensure that their ward vacates the hostel and return to their respective homes.

The letter will be sent through email and also by post to the parents.

This is necessary to ensure safety of student's health in wake of pandemic, it said.

Presently, the teaching is being conducted in online mode at the University while the scheduled examinations too will be held in online mode.

It has also been decided during the meeting that concerned provosts will take steps for maintenance of reading rooms, common rooms, and lawns of their respective hostels during the period.

The university proctor too has been advised to direct his team members and the security staff to remain vigilant for maintaining security of the campus especially, at the points that include the library and Cultural Education Centre.

—IANS