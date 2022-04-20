Amrut Plus To Be Launched In Next 6 Months Time

Lucknow: Enthused by the success of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) Yojna to provide basic infrastructure in the cities of the country, the NDA government would be bringing Amrut Plus scheme in next six months time.

This would be for the first time in the country that the second phase of a scheme would be launched even when the first phase was still underway.

Union Minister of State of Urban Development Hardeep S Puri disclosed here on Friday that the Amrut scheme is a grand success and though its first phase will end on March 31, 2020 but its second phase under the name of Amrut Plus will be launched within next six months time.

He said at present 500 cities are covered under the Amrut scheme, which was launched on June 25, 2015, to provide basic amenities like Drinking water, sanitation sewage and non motorised transport system in the targeted cities.

The Minister also inaugurated the third anniversary of the developing basic urban amenities in the country through three schemes of Amrut, Smart cities and PM Awas here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief guest on the concluding day function on Saturday when he will inaugurate and lay foundation of projects worth are 3897 crores of these three schemes in the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister claimed that 90 per cent of the funds for the Amrut scheme have been utilised so far.

Union Urban Development Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra clarified that of the total budgetary grant of Rs 77,640 crore, till date Rs 70,569 crore have been spent on Amrut scheme.

He added that under the Amrut scheme 2 lakh kms of sewage pipeline would be laid while 60 cities in UP would get piped drinking water facilities.

The Union Minister claimed that the PM Awas urban programme was running before time against the target to construct 11 million houses in the country by 2022, now it will be achieved by late 2019.

"Every month ground work of 3 to 5 lakh houses are completed which will meet the target before time even as at present 1.54 million houses have been made," he said.

Mr Singh lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for work in the PM Awas in urban areas in just 16 months time.

"During this government period 4 lakh houses have been made," he said. Talking about the Smart city project, the Union Minister claimed that it was progressing in a fast pace and now swacchata has been included in it.

"We have launched the smarty city project in January, 2016 in 100 cities, including ten in UP, thus becoming the third country in the world after China and Nigeria to beautify its urban areas as rural areas are fast changing into Urban," he said.

UP Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the BJP government in the state was working round the clock for urban modernisation.

Earlier, after the inauguration of the third anniversary function attended by mayors and urban officials across the country, the Minister also awarded the Mayors of the Smart cities for their achievement. UNI