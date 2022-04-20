Amroha's 'Dholak' Making Industry Facing Hardships Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Amroha: 'Dholak' making industry of Amroha is experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

"80 per cent of our sales have been impacted after the government prohibited the public gathering events like fair due to COVID-19 outbreak," said Deepak Aggarwal, a local businessman. "They are not receiving any order for exporting various kinds of musical instruments. "It seems difficult to attend fairs in the near future," he added. As of Saturday, there are 5735 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 69,597 and 3720 deaths in India. —ANI