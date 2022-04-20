Amritsar Dussehra Incident:11 Deceased Were From UP

Lucknow: Among the 60 deceased in the Amritsar train run over incident during Ravan Dahan in Dussehra festival, 11 were the natives of Uttar Pradesh.

While three members of a family from Sultanpur, two each from Azamgarh, Hardoi and Ghazipur and one each from Unnao and Amethi districts have been reported killed in the Punjab incident on Friday evening. A report from Sultanpur said that Dinesh Kumar (35), his wife Priti (33) and their son Abhishek (11), native of Sonbarsa village under Baldirai Police station were killed in the incident. However the couple's two year old son Arush escaped unhurt.

Dinesh and his brother Rakesh used to work as a plumber and were staying at a rented house in Joraphatak area. Dinesh and his family visited the village last time in May last.

Similarly Girendra Kumar (40) and his brother Pawan Kumar ( 37), who used to sell fruits near the incident area for the past 20 years were also killed in the incident. They were the native of Behtagokul area of Hardoi district in the state. The brothers were standing on the rail tracks to watch the Ravan Dahan function when the train run over.

A report from Azamgarh said that Rammilan (24), a native of Rahainghpur village under Tahbarpur police station, was also killed in the accident. He is survived by his pregnant wife and a 2 year old son. He used to work as a painter and went to Amritsar on October 7. Similarly another youth of the district Brajbhan Ram (20), native of Savarupur village was also killed in the incident. He also worked as a painter and stayed with his brothers in Amritsar.

Pradeep (22) a native of Banged village under Karimuddinpur Police station in Ghazipur district and his nephew were also killed in the train run over. He worked in a private company in Amritsar and went to watch the Dussehra festival along with his nephew Sarthak (4) and niece Kajal(7). Pradep and Sarthak died but Kajal was critically injured.

Ramashankar (45) of Manikpur under Bihar Police station in Unnao district was also killed in the incident. He used to work in a bag repairing shop and used to stay alone in Amritsar while his family members including his wife and two children stayed in Unnao.

An 18-year-old Deepak, native of Shivgarh in Amethi district was also killed in the incident. A student, Deepak stayed with his father in Amritsar, who worked in a private company there.

In the incident, nine members of a family, native Belwa village under Lotan police station in Sidharthnagar district were also injured in the incident. Among the injured condition of four were stated to be critical.

The injured were Sudesar (70),Shyam Bahadur (38), Ram Bahadur (34), Santosh (15), Laxmi (11), Vishal (10), Sandhya(10), Amit (9) and Kajal (7). The condition of Santosh, Sudesar, Rambahadur and Vishal is critical. UNI