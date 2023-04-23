Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab police from Moga

Punjab Police tweets, "Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga," and requests that people uphold peace and harmony and refrain from spreading false information.

Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher who has been missing since March 18, reportedly turned himself in to Moga police on Sunday.

The latest picture of Amritpal Singh in Punjab Police custody shared with ANI by Official sources

The police in Punjab initiated a crackdown when his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station to secure the release of an accomplice who had been detained, and it has been almost a month since the surrender.

Amritpal Singh is moving to Dibrugarh in Assam, where eight of his assistants are already stationed.