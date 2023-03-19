Amritpal evades arrest for second day, major security alert in Punjab; important aide Kalsi taken to Assam

Chandigarh: Sunday, in response to a high alert in the state, police in Punjab stepped up their search for radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. At the same time, security forces marched under a sea of flags in a number of locations, and authorities cut mobile internet and SMS services until Monday at noon.

Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is accused of being Amritpal's financial advisor and provider, was detained along with three others on Saturday and brought to Assam from Punjab via "special flight," where they are currently being held at the Dibrugarh Central Prison.

Senior officers with the Punjab police force have said that the law and order situation is under control, and that anyone spreading rumours will face severe consequences. The force has also claimed that it is keeping an eye on fake news and hate speeches emanating from other countries, states, and cities.—Inputs from Agencies