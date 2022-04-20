Amrita Rawat Admitted At AIIMS Rishikesh For Treatment Of Coronavirus

Rishikesh: Former Uttarakhand Minister Amrita Rawat who is the wife of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has been admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment of Coronavirus. She had tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday night, after which the health department took her to AIIMS Rishikesh. Some of her family members including Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj have been quarantined in a hotel in Dehradun. The samples of all the 41 persons living in the residence of Satpal Maharaj have been sent for testing. The other members of the household are being sent to a quarantine centre in Sudhowala.

It is noteworthy to mention that some days ago some persons had come from Delhi to Meet Satpal Maharaj after which the health department had sealed his residence. Now it seems that the cabinet ministers of Uttarakhand might also be tested for Coronavirus as Satpal Maharaj had taken part in the cabinet meeting that had been held some days ago.

According to the Press Release issued by AIIMS, on Sunday, former minister of the state Amrita Rawat was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh after receiving a Covid positive report. Significantly, due to poor health, she was tested for Covid in Dehradun on last Saturday, where her report was found to be positive, so she was admitted to AIIMS Hospital on Sunday morning. The former minister is housed in the Covid area located in the C-block of the hospital, where a team of doctors is monitoring her health. On the other hand, the report of two people undergoing Covid testing at AIIMS Hospital has been found to be Covid positive. AIIMS Public Relations Officer Harish Mohan Thapliyal said that the report of a 12-year-old teenager, resident of Ranipokhari Dandi, was found Covid positive late Saturday, whose sample had been taken a day before. He told that the mother of this teenager was tested Covid positive in the past, who is undergoing treatment at Doon Medical College Hospital. Hence her daughter also had to be sampled who too was found positive. Apart from this, the report of a 29-year-old young resident of Shishamjhadi, Munikireti, has also come Covid positive. The young man, who was sampled at the OPD screening of the AIIMS Covid screening last Saturday, had returned from Delhi and home quarantined at IDPL Labour Colony. Besides this, one sample from Uttarkashi, 2 from Narendranagar and 2 from Roorkee have also been found positive. He informed that the information concerning Covid positive cases has been given to the State Surveillance Officer.