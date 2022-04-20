    Menu
    States & UTs

    Amravati Will Be The Best City In The World: Chandrababu Naidu

    April20/ 2022


    Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, envisioned that Amravati will be the best city in the world.

    Naidu said that the newly constructed Amravati will act as a model to look up to.
    Speaking to the media, he said, "We want to built the best city in the world, so that it will be a model for the country and the world."
    Nadiu also said that he is building a green-field city and aims to bring the best technology to Amravati.
    Stressing on the importance of linking rivers, he said, "Linking the river is a must for the country. Water-conservation is a must as well.
    There are some states which are in drought .Water linking and rain water harness is important. So we have linked Godavari to Krishna." (ANI)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in