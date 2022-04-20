Amravati Will Be The Best City In The World: Chandrababu Naidu

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, envisioned that Amravati will be the best city in the world.

Naidu said that the newly constructed Amravati will act as a model to look up to.

Speaking to the media, he said, "We want to built the best city in the world, so that it will be a model for the country and the world."

Nadiu also said that he is building a green-field city and aims to bring the best technology to Amravati.

Stressing on the importance of linking rivers, he said, "Linking the river is a must for the country. Water-conservation is a must as well.

There are some states which are in drought .Water linking and rain water harness is important. So we have linked Godavari to Krishna." (ANI)