Amravati murder: NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra

New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra in connection with the killing of chemist Umesh Pralhadrao Kolhe in Amravati.

Kolhe was killed on June 21 for his social media post in which he had supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who allegedly made objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The case was initially registered at a police station on June 22 and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA on July 2.

During the searches conducted on Wednesday at the premises of accused and suspects, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives and other incriminating documents and materials, have been seized.

Kolhe, 54, a veterinary chemist was waylaid on the night of June 21 when he was driving home on his scooter, and stabbed in the neck, after he allegedly forwarded some posts supporting Nupur Sharma's comments. IANS