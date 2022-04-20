Amplus Energy To Invest Rs 500 Crore For 100MW Solar Project In UP

New Delhi: Amplus Energy Solutions has announced investment of Rs 500 crore for its second open access solar project of 100MW in district Deoria of Uttar Pradesh.

The ground-breaking ceremony by the state government this month will kick-off this project, the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, Amplus had committed investment of Rs 250 crore for setting up a 50MW open access solar project in Mirzapur. The project is under construction and expected to be commissioned by September 2019. The Deoria plant will generate 700 jobs and supply green energy to many industries located in the state, it added. "We are excited to partner with Uttar Pradesh and with the strong support for these two projects that we are constructing, we are looking forward to adding more capacity in the state in the coming years," Amplus' Managing Director and CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal said. Earlier this year, Amplus had announced two open access projects in Haryana. Amplus owns India's largest single location open access solar project in Gadag, supplying 175 MW solar power to businesses in Karnataka. Amplus is a member of Malaysia's Petronas Group.