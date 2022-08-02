Amount duped by cooperative societies

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Co-operative societies with members from one state are registered under the provisions of concerned State Cooperative Societies Act and are regulated by the concerned State Registrars of the Cooperative Societies. The details of such societies including multipurpose cooperative societies registered under the State Cooperative Act is maintained by the concerned State Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Cooperative societies including multipurpose cooperative societies with members from more than one state are registered by the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies under the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. A total of 1509 multi state co-operative societies are registered under the provisions of Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 and function as autonomous cooperative organizations accountable to their members. Whenever, complaints are received against any of the multi-State cooperative societies for violation of MSCS Act or Rules or non- repayment of deposits on maturity, action is taken by the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies as per MSCS Act, 2002 and Rules. In case of multi purpose multi state cooperative Societies, winding up proceedings have already been initiated against the following:

Samruddha Jeevan Multi State Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society ltd., Pune, Maharashtra S.P. Global Multipurpose Cooperative Society ltd., Pune, Maharashtra Lakshya Multipurpose Cooperative Society ltd., Bathinda, Punjab The Happy Future Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd., Chennai, Tamil Nadu Janlaxmi Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd., Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.




