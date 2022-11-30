Among three sealed homes in Gurugram is that of singer Daler Mehndi

Gurugram (The Hawk): In Sohna, next to Damdama Lake, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) sealed three farmhouses, one of which belonged to renowned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi.

The sealing drive against three farms was conducted on Tuesday in accordance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) decisions in the Sonya Gosh v. State of Haryana case, according to the officials.

In the presence of on-call magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna, a team led by District Town Planner Amit Madholia and composed of Assistant Town Planners (AST) Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan, and Shubham conducted the sealing campaign. Along with the team, a police squad from the Sohna Sadar police station was sent out.

"These were illegal farmhouses constructed in the lake's reservoir area without previous official approval. District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia stated that these were situated in the Aravalli region.

According to a senior departmental official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, one of the three farmhouses belonged to singer Daler Mehndi and was situated on a plot of property measuring approximately 1.5 acres.

