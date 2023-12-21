Amnesty expresses 'deep concern' over excessive use of force against Baloch Long March protesters in Islamabad

Amnesty International Expresses Deep Concern Over Crackdown on Baloch Long March, Urges Release of Protesters: Water cannons, tear gas, and excessive force used in Islamabad draw criticism as Amnesty demands the release of detained protesters and calls for impartial investigations into extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Baloch community's outcry gains momentum with global support.

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Frowning on the use of water cannons, tear gas and excessive force against the Baloch Long March protestors in Islamabad on Thursday, Amnesty International has said that it was 'deeply concerned' over the crackdown.



It reiterated its demand to release all the protesters and drop the charges against them.

"Amnesty has reviewed videos showing water cannons, tear gas and batons being used against the protestors. Dozens have been detained and several others injured, including women, minors and elderly persons, violating their rights to liberty, security and protest," the Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office said, taking to X.



"Amnesty International reiterates its demands that the Government of Pakistan - Immediately release all protestors, and drop any charges brought against them for solely exercising their right to freedom of expression and right to protest," it added.



Amnesty also called for an impartial investigation of all extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan.



Taking to X, it posted, "Conduct an impartial investigation of all extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, in line with international standards. Compensate families of victims of extrajudicial killings and those forcibly disappeared."

Meanwhile, the Official Account of Baloch Yakjahti Committee-Kech posted a video on X, that showed scenes from Barkhan Rukni where the Baloch people have blocked the main highway of Punjab to Balochistan against 'state terrorism' in Islamabad.



"All the highways of Balochistan will be closed while the movement against state terrorism and Baloch genocide will be started in Balochistan from today," the council said.

https://x.com/BYCKech/status/1737731011457462394?s=20



"Let the state remember that they have not only tortured a few people, but they have declared war against the Baloch nation. By attacking Baloch mothers and sisters, the state has made it clear to the Baloch nation that the state considers Balochistan as its colony and does not consider the people here as human beings," the Baloch Yakjahti Committee said in a post on X.





Islamabad police dispersed the Baloch protesters late at night on Thursday as the long march against alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan continued in full swing, VOA Urdu reported.



A water cannon was used for this purpose while many people, including women, were arrested too.



Following the violence, the President of Baloch Voice Association (BVA), Munir Mengal said that Pakistan should be held accountable for what they have done against the Baloch activists.



"Pakistan shall be held accountable for using chemicals on the Baloch peacefully protestors demanding Stop Baloch Genocide. The protestors, including many Baloch Women, marched from Quetta to Islamabad," he posted on X.



Meanwhile, political activist Mahrang Baloch has said that all the protesters are arrested.





"All of the protesters are arrested and kept in different stations, at this time they are taking woman and children to another station. We are unable to connect to our male fellows, we fear that the state will abduct them," she wrote on X, informing of the situation.



The Balochistan Yakjehti committee had asked the Baloch people to gather in front of Balochistan University on Thursday, from where the movement against the ongoing state violence against Baloch mothers and sisters in Islamabad will be launched.



The committee noted that the Baloch Long March against alleged Baloch genocide, illegal forced disappearance of the people, killing of missing persons by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in fake encounters and the activity of death squads across Balochistan had seen widespread support.

—ANI