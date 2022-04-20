Amitabh Will Be In Kolkata Canvassing For BJP

New Delhi (The Hawk): Perennial BaabooMoshaai (recall Rajesh Khanna fondly addressing Amitabh as BaabooMoshaai in Anand) Amitabh(o) Ba(o)chcha(o)n will be in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal campaigning for his friend NarendraBhai Modi, BJP convincingly wooing the Ameetabho-conscious Bangaali Bhodrolok to vote for the BJP to establish the first ever BJP Government in the West Bengal state so that it becomes inherent part and parcel of the national level BJP administering the National Government in the Centre thereby be on par with the prevailing developments of every where and not crib/complain about any kind of discrimination/s unlike now when day in and day out, the West Bengal Government headed by Mamata Banerjee keep on complianing about the same against the Modi-Government that predictably remains oblivious to such charges as according to the Centre, its government is non-discriminatory in every way and metes out equal treatment to all states without any reservation of any kind.

For those who are unaware, Amitabh Bachchan is more than Bengali (his wife Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan is a congenital Bengali) + he himself spent many years in then Calcutta etc in West Bengal himself. To directly quote him on his Calcutta liasion of utmost close kind:"…But before that, some words about his abode: Of all the heritage buildings in the Dalhousie Square area, The Chartered Bank Building is unique for two reasons. First, its red and white stripe pattern is not created by paint, but by materials used. Second, it was the building where Amitabh Bachchan once used to work! The Chartered Bank was founded by James Wilson in 1853. The earliest branches were in Mumbai, Kolkata and Shanghai. Today's Standard Chartered Bank was formed in 1969 when Standard Bank of British South Africa merged with The Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China. The building was designed by Calcutta-based architect Edward Thornton who was working for Sir Rajen Mookerjee's firm, Martin& Co. The architecture has a theme of domes and arches, with a 'Byzantine' flavour. Located at the crossing of N.S. Road and India Exchange Place, it is one of the most easily spotted buildings in the area. The distinctive red and white colour combination is created by the use of exposed brick and Porbunder stone from Mumbai. A 110-foot tall clock tower may be seen on the India Exchange Place side of the building, while another 135-foot tower faces N.S. Road. The building was constructed in 1908, and the cost of construction was INR 9,62,000. The building was originally owned by the Maharaja of Burdwan, and was leased to the Chartered Bank. Today, it is stuck in legal wrangles, with only the National Jute Manufacturers Corporation Ltd having offices in the building.

Among the many firms that had offices in the Chartered Bank Building, was Bird & Co. Founded in 1904, Bird & Co. had a variety of commercial interests, including paper, jute and shipping. Sometime in the 1960's, the British firm hired a tall young man, named Amitabh Bachchan to work for their N.S. Road office. In 2011, Amitabh tweeted, "Kolkata… Calcutta then… first job as executive in Bird and Co… salary Rs 500 per month, after cuts etc Rs 460!!".

From here, Amitabh would go on to work for Mackinnon Mackenzie, Shaw Wallace and Blacker & Co. before making his debut in Saat Hindustani in 1969. Amitabh still remembers his colleagues in Kolkata and tries to connect with them when he is in the city.

A nostalgic Big B fondly wrote: "The Grand with its old world charm is quite a contrast to many of the modern that exists in and around the city and the world outside .. it too has its share of many exciting times spent...The shooting of many films took place in Kolkata and Do Anjaane and Yaarana are among the few ... we stayed here and shot within too .. it is rare to find Hotels that maintain their charm of the old and not succumb to the travails of modernity ... for long this Grand was the grandest in the city where all of Calcutta of the 60's assembled at some time or the other at the Ballroom ... historic days those for the city ... it was the most happening town of the times ... filled with excitement and activity and buzz ... the acting on stage continued from these theatre stages of the more amateur ..."

He also wrote about his theatre acting days in Kolkata : "There were these two groups - The Amateurs and the Calcutta Dramatic Club ... the former filled with the executive boxwala aspirants, the latter more British and white ...We did ours and they did their's ... but in time we mixed ... and the results were quite improved ... most of my stage acting was done with the Amateurs - Jean Paul Satre Crime Passionale, Death of a Salesman, Virginia Woolf, Waiting for Godot, musicals like The Desert Song, and so many others of eminence ... A Street Car named Desire, where I was in charge of the sound effects and the curtain pulling ... done for the the other ... but those times were exceptional ... finishing office and trudging off straight to rehearsals, meeting all the others spending time with them on and off rehearsal ... "

"The concerts we attended - singers from Bombay Film Industry ... Hemant Kumar, Mukesh, Rafi saheb ... playing to large crowds at the maidan, still pretty pristine in condition, and staying up till late night and early morning with them ... the Davis Cup Tennis at the Calcutta Tennis Club and in particular the one against Brazil, which we won ... Ramanathan Krishnan playing exceptional tennis ... the football games and the cricket matches at the Eden Gardens ... Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting, East Bengal teams ... and the frenzy ... football was professional in Calcutta the earliest ... now of course the ISL has been introduced and we await its results. The Ballygunj Music festival, classical genius at its best ... not having the money to buy the tickets ... waiting till someone left and sneaking in with theirs. Ravi Shankar and Vilayat Khan on sitar in the same night, Allauddin Khan sarod, Allah Rakha on tabla ... such memorable nights."

"Pooja in Bengal is a final treat, nothing like this ever seen before anywhere, the celebrations the local decorations with the bask of the banana tree, the flower arrangements, so innovative and aesthetic, the celebrated bengali aestheticism at its prime."

"And then the colleagues and friends and work, little of it, but there, the meagre salary and how we survived with just that, 480 rupees a month! 350 rupees a month gone for bed and lodging, food separate, eating the pani puri or the puchka pani at Victoria Memorial. 2 rupees would fill the stomach thats it and done for the entire day ... looking forward to the free office lunch the next morning!"

"The Sundays spent in anticipation of a win at the Races ... horse Racing at one of the oldest race courses in the country ... and coming out deprived of the little that we had ... speaking about it to my father through letters, of my adventures at the races and he very subtly indicating : 'Beta .. paisa haath mein vo hona chahiye jisme apne khoon paseene ki mehnat dikhai de' (the money in your hand should reflect the money earned through the blood and sweat of your hard work). And the immediate stopping of the visits to the Races"

"And then suddenly one fine day the decision to leave the city and coming home in Delhi to wait and try and attempt the journey to films ... and when that happened, the euphoria soon after for my first visit after the success of Zanjeer and then Deewar ... it was indescribable!! Never seen before and perhaps now shall never be seen for me or by me!! But there is nothing quite like the passion and the presence of the Kolkata crowd, it is beyond description!"

Bachchan also spoke about how life seemed to have come full circle after he ended up in the city to shoot for his film after so many years. He wrote: Life has a peculiar way of its cycling ... it can peddle you out of it and peddle you back

The very streets that I would walk about as a non-entity, nondescript, non plussed, seeking and searching wading through the flood waters of the monsoons, for a suitable job, today I ride my bicycle for PIKU

The Writers Building, the Government House, the Maidan, tram services, Victoria Memorial, Chowringhee, oh, such vivid memories and those ecstatic years of 1962, when Calcutta was the most happening city in the country, what times, the Park Street culture, where a motley collection of restaurants and bars and confectioners, dinner and dance floors all in one sequenced line one after the other and the evenings that were spent each day on those pavements walking form one to the other - Trinca's, Blue Fox, Mogambo, Moulin Rouge, Firpo's, Waldorf ... Flurry's ... the puchka's at Victoria Memorial, the carti kababs at Nizam's and across that exclusive night club the Golden Slipper ending the evening at the Grand Hotel in the ball room and after the midnight ride to DumDum airport, just for a coffee or that extra little.

The tram rides, the tum tum's, chummeries where 8 of us lived in one small room at Clacton Apartments - 10x15 feet crammed but most enjoyable residence ... Esplanade, the Calcutta Swimming Club, for long only for white people, the river side by the Hoogly, and the fascinating 'boar tides' a mountain of a 20' wave that came up from the mouth of the Hoogly where it met the Bay of Bengal travelling miles up the river and past the city until it subsided, the ships and boats breaking anchor and being thrown around in the turbulent waters in its wake.

There was not a single area where we had not changed residence, paying guests at 300 rupees a month, Chowringhee, Tollygunj, Ballygunj, Alipur, New Alipur, Russell Street"

And the friends we made some of them still meeting up and connecting from different parts of the country and the world The pictures we went to - LightHouse and Elite cinemas and the films of the time - West Side Story a compulsive watch for a number of times - Anupama and the impression it left

The work places - the office, the learnings of executive kind, postings to the Coal mines for training, shipping and freight broking ... Bird Heilgers, Blacker and Co, Mackinnon Mackenzie, Shaw Wallace, Andrew Yule and so many others ... the executives often being referred to later as 'box walas' ... I could never figure that one out ...

The actor signs off telling this correspondent (known to each other since '84) now of THE HAWK : "It would take a mammoth amount of time to detail everything - the film shootings, the concerts, the events later, right down to the ISL recently, it has been a lifetime."

And now he will be back in Kolkata and West Bengal for about a year savouring all in that mafnanimous city savouring everything including those which he missed then. As for now, he will ensure establishing BJP Government in West Bengal, come what may!