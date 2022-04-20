Amitabh Kant delivers talk on COVID Pandemic

Puducherry: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant delivered a talk on Thursday evening as part of the Raj Nivas lecture series virtually on the topic "COVID Pandemic-an opportunity to transform India's Health System".

According to a release from the Raj Nivas last night, Mr Kant, while, lauding the success story of Indian Health Care, pointed out the major weakness of the system namely poor allocation of resources for health care, less per capita availability of doctors and poor maintenance of health care records.



He also projected the huge opportunities thrown by COVID for radically reforming the system.



The Niti Aayog CEO said India's Health Sector could march as the biggest driver of growth of employment in pharmaceuticals, health facilities, medical equipments,t ele-medicine which would hugely impact on economy and on the lives of Indian citizens.



He appreciated the impressive Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of the UT which clocked about 12.6 percent during the last three years and the present per capita income of Rs.2.37 lakh.



He viewed that UT of Puducherry can focus on sunrise sectors of growth like Electronic and Defence manufacturing, electrical mobility, battery storage, 5G technologies and among others which will give a consistently high rate of growth as well boost the employment.



Mr Kant also offeed the Pudcuherry administration all possible assistance of NITI Aayog in taking up new initiatives.



Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi in her special address thanked the Union Home Ministry in hand holding the UT for the successful growth and particularly during the current COVID situation.



She noted that in an unprecedented situation of National disaster like COVID Pandemic, the small states and UTs need clear blueprint from the Central Government in the matter of management practices, namely-- coordination, collaboration and communication.



Chief Secretary Aswini Kumar and OSD to the Lt Governor Thevaneethi Das were part of the lecture.

