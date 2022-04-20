Amitabh Bachchan Tests Covid-19 Negative, Discharged From Hospital

New Delhi: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19, announced his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday.



The Bollywood legend reached his Mumbai residence 'Jalsa' on Sunday evening. "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," tweeted Abhishek.

Amitabh expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for their continued support and prayers.

"I have tested COVID - have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers, duas of near and dear and friends fans EF and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this," Amitabh wrote on Twitter. 44-year-old Abhishek was admitted to Nanavati hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan. The father-son duo were admitted to hospital on 11 July. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for Covid-19, were recently discharged from the hospital.

Abhishek said that due to some co-morbidities he continues to remain Covid-19 positive. "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he tweeted.

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the frontline warriors fighting the pandemic and penned a blog on Instagram.

He wrote, "They relentlessly, selflessly dedicate their time and energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients, also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief. Here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day."

Throughout his hospitalisation, Amitabh kept his fans and well-wishers updated about his health through his blog and Twitter posts.

Senior Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar's comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo that opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video due to the covid-19 pandemic. Junior Bachchan appeared in an Amazon original called Breathe: Into the Shadows that was made available for streaming days before he tested positive.







