Amitabh Bachchan Shoots with Wife Jaya Bachchan, Daughter Shweta

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has shared several candid shots of shooting with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta, saying that working together with his family brings a sense of camaraderie.

Big B has captured the moments from the shoot on his social media. In the pictures, the trio looks elegant in ethinic wear. The pictures also give a glimpse of the precautions they are taking on set amid the ongoing pandemic.

In one image, Big B is seen in a yellow kurta and beige turban, smiling for the camera as he captures Jaya, who is in a dark pink sari, and Shweta in a beige sari. In another image, he is seen in a white kurta, and Jaya in a green sari while Shweta is seen in a cream coloured suit. They are seen wearing masks during breaks.

Big B wrote on Twitter was: "family at work."

