Amitabh Bachchan shares a gem on acting

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has shared his wisdom about acting on his latest post on Instagram.

In an Instagram picture Big B posted, he looks dapper in formal suit and points at his figure that is dressed as a politician in khadi Nehru jacket, matching kadi cap and a deep pink kurta.

"An actor is a fool for God! Stop explaining yourself. Shut up and act!" he wrote.

Big B will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

He recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

–IANS