Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar attend Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Celebrities such, as Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Anu Malik have gathered in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratistha ceremony at the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Complex. This star studded event is filled with excitement and wonder with Vivek Oberoi describing it as magical." Anupam Kher and Chiranjeevi express the significance of this occasion while Prasoon Joshi emphasizes the importance of Lord Rams ideals.

It's a moment in history that showcases a representation of spiritual traditions, tribes and organizations coming together. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir stands tall as a symbol of religious abundance boasting Nagara style architecture, pillars and intricate sculptures. The presence of Prime Minister Modi and other esteemed dignitaries at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony reflects unity, amidst diversity.

