Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is a pledged organ donor

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he has pledged to donate his organs.

The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the sets of his popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' where he is seen sporting a green coloured ribbon on his suit.

The veteran actor who is quite active on social media when on to explain the significance of the "green ribbon" in the caption and said that he is a "pledged organ donor."

"The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon ..I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR! .. bearing the giving of life to another," he wrote in the caption.

The picture sees the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor with a bright smile on his face.

Fans of the superstar flooded the picture with scores of comments lauding his pledge to donate his organs.

—ANI