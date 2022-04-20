Amitabh Bachchan remembers late father on 113th birth anniversary

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday paid tribute to his late father and one the most famous poets, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on his 113th birth anniversary.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, who has been reciting poems of his 'Babu Ji' on public platforms since long, shared a post on Twitter with an intense couplet in remembrance of him.

"Mai Mahaan Kavye likhna chahta hu, mahakavye nahi! Par unhone mahaan kavye nahi likha aatmkatha ke roop me 'mahakavye' bhi racha hai. Gadhyatmak mahaakavye... Mahakavye me par- charit hota hai, isme svacharit hai. Bharat ke sarvaadhik lokpriye kaviyo me Bachchan ji ka sthaan surakshit ~"

("I want to write great poetry, not epic!" But not only did he write great poetry, he also composed "epic" in the form of autobiography. The proverbial epic .... is circulated in the epic, it is automatic. Bachchan ji's place among India's most popular poets is secured ~)

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' star also shared the images of his late parents.

In the next tweet, the 'Don' star also penned a couplet to commemorate the great Indian poet.

"27 November, 2020 pujye babu ji Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji ki 113th jayanti par unhe koti-koti shat-shat naman!!"

'Mai kalam or bandook chalaata hu dono, duniya me ese bande kam paaye jaate hain, mai chupaana jaanta to jag mujhe saadhu samajhta; shatru mera ban gya hai chhal rahit vyavhaar mera!' ~ Bachchan," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

(On November 27, 2020, on the 113th birth anniversary of Pujya Babuji Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji, he received a lot of respect.

'I move both a pen and a gun; there are fewer such people in the world, If I knew to hide, then the world would consider me a monk; the enemy has become mine, without deception.' ~ Bachchan)

Padma Bhushan awardee Harivansh Rai Bachchan is better known by his pen name Bachchan. His best works include Himmat Karne Walon Ki Haar Nahi Hoti, Agnipath, Ruke Na Tu and Madhushala.

Big B was extremely close to his late parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, as he often mentions them either at events or on social media. While his father passed away in 2003, the megastar's mother died in 2007.

—ANI