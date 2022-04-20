Amitabh Bachchan participates in PM Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata hi Seva' movement

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been an active part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Mission', lent his support to the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement which was flagged off by the Prime Minister on Saturday.

At the launch, the legendary actor praised Prime Minister Modi for his efforts to make India clean and also reminisced his contribution to the movement.

"Four years ago, you (Prime Minister Modi) introduced the nation to Swachh Bharat Mission and I also became a part of it as an Indian citizen. I have been associated with various cleanliness campaigns including a campaign to clean a beach, here in Mumbai," said the 75-year-old.

Talking about his participation in cleaning Mumbai's Versova beach, Big B said, "I was shocked to see the condition there. We could just not see the beach as the only thing visible was garbage."

He also opined that if a person becomes aware and responsible for his own immediate surroundings, the whole area will be cleaned.

Prime Minister Modi, in turn, commended the efforts of the veteran actor in promoting awareness regarding cleanliness.

"I have been seeing your work related to this mission since I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I still remember, two years ago, you had associated your late father and celebrated writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan's birth anniversary with the cleanliness mission. You had written a line from his poem that read, 'Swachh tan, 'Swachh mann, 'Swachh Bharat, mera parichay'. I am grateful to you for inspiring the nation with this line of the great poet," he noted.

A day ahead of the launch of the movement, Prime Minister Modi had written personalised letters to around 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.