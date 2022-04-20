Amitabh Bachchan meets Polish Nobel Prize winner in Wroclaw

Wroclaw (Poland): Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday met this year's Nobel Prize Winner in Literature, Olga Tokarczuk in Wroclaw.

The Nobel Laureate and the actor held discussions about Indian-Polish cooperation in the field of Literature during Bachchan's visit to Wroclaw.

Bachchan's visit to Poland can be seen as a new step towards the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Poland in the spectrum of culture.

Earlier in March 2019, President of Wroclaw, Jacek Sutryk had paid a visit to Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai and had invited him to Wroclaw.

"There are many things that connect us. These are certainly culture and literature, but also cinema - this is something we must remember especially in the context of Bachchan. Wroclaw recently became a UNESCO city of literature, which is why the meeting between Bachchan and our Nobel Prize winner was so symbolic," said Sutryk.

The legendary actor also took part in an honourary event organised for paying homage to his father and famous Indian poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In honor of the literary figure, a commemorative sculpture depicting his picture was unveiled in Wroclaw center where residents of the city paid homage to the poet.

"The city of Wroclaw and the people I have met here are an extraordinary experience for me. It will be a pleasure for me to come back here. I was deeply moved by the respect shown to my father and me, but above all to my country. As I said to the President of Wroclaw, I will say it again - please use me to promote this beautiful city. I hope to see you soon because I'd like to show Wroclaw to my whole family," said Bachchan.

During his visit to Wroclaw, the Indian star also received awards for supporting the development of the Polish-Indian relations. He was bestowed with Decoration of Honor Meritorious for Polish Culture which is one of the most prestigious Polish awards.

He was also given Medal of the '300th Anniversary of the University of Wroclaw' by the rector of the University.