Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya to play star couple on reel?

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his equally talented better-half, Jaya Bachchan are a power couple in the Hindi film industry. The duo have not shared the screen space for sometime now. But soon their fans might rejoice at seeing them two together one more time. According to a report in Times Of India, Big B and wifey Jaya might be seen together in filmmaker R Balki's next starring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie which is yet to be titled will reportedly showcase the towering couple as a superstar man and wife on reel. They will be playing themselves on-screen in the film. Sounds quite interesting, already!