Amitabh Bachchan is engine of Bollywood: Dharmendra

Mumbai: Always vocal about his admiration for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Dharmendra has called his good friend the "engine" of Hindi film industry. The two, whose on-screen bromance in films like "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke" endeared them to the audience, have kept their friendship alive even though they don't get to share screen space now. "He is the engine of the industry, everyone is trailing him... He never gets tired... Today he did this, tomorrow he will do that and day after something else. "May God give him a long life.. He is like my younger brother. Whatever he does will be a lesson for all of us," the 80-year-old said about Bachchan. Dharmendra was speaking at the album launch of actress-wife Hema Malini. The event was also attended by Bachchan, his actress-wife Jaya and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. The only time the four veteran stars have shared screen space was in 1975 in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster "Sholay". Bachchan said it was a rare occasion when the "Sholay" team had re-united. "So many people associated from the same film sharing a stage, I think it has happened after many years. Dharam ji and Hema ji stay behind my house. "If I shout, my voice reaches his place. If I walk two steps from my house, I'll reach her place. But we don't get to meet like this. I am glad Hema ji organised this event so we all got to meet each other," the 73-year-old legend said.