Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' releases in Pakistan

Karachi: Cult Bollywood classic "Sholay", starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, hit theatres in Pakistan for the first time on Friday, 40 years after its India release. The Ramesh Sippy-directed action film, considered as an all-time blockbuster of Indian cinema, was released across the country by Geo films and Mandviwalla entertainment with a grand premiere in Karachi at the Neuplex, which was attended by several celebrities. "'Sholay' has its legion of fans in Pakistan including that generation which grew old watching Indian movies on VCR's when it was illegal to screen them in Pakistan," film critic Omair Alavi told PTI. "We have heard so much about the movie from our parents and older relatives so for them to watch the movie for the first time on the big screen in 3D and 2D is an unforgettable experience," he said. Nadeem Mandviwalla, the exporter and distributor of the film in Pakistan, said he was expecting "Sholay" to generate good business. "Even though we have some top releases on May 1 including "Avengers: Age of Ultron" but "Sholay" will continue to draw its audiences because of its evergreen effect," he said. Adnan Baig, a well-known actor and stylist, said watching Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Bachchan) in 3D was an exciting experience. At one cineplexe, where "Sholay" is being screened, the owners have erected huge cut outs of Gabbar Singh, Jai and Veeru in a village like environment and film goers can get photographed with their favourite characters.