Amitabh and Aishwarya endorse jewellery brand in Chennai together!

New Delhi: Bollywood's most popular father-daughter-in-law jodi, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted together in Chennai. The two were seen endorsing a jewellery brand together in the beautiful city. Amitabh took to Twitter to post pictures from the event. Aishwarya is currently working on her upcoming project 'Jazbaa' with Sanjay Gupta. The film also stars Irrfan Khan, Siddhant Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. Whereas, Megastar Amitabh is all set to hit the silver screens with his much anticipated 'Piku'.