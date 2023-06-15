    Menu
    Amit Shah: Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years

    The Hawk
    June15/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that in his nine years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built the infrastructure necessary to build a modern, prosperous India.

    Shah added that after nine years of 'Gati and Pragati,' India has become the global supply chain leader, having completed stalled projects and implemented new ones with unparalleled speed.

    "With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity, PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India," he wrote on Twitter.—Inputs from Agencies

